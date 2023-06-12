From disco to biryani chai; 5 types of tea you will find in Dubai

Dubai, world’s third richest country is also known for tea lovers. With an array of flavours and blends catering to every taste, tea connoisseurs embark on a soulful gratifying journey in the Gulf country.

Let us get familiar with some of them.

1 Karak Chai

Karak chai; photo Instagram

Karak is a popular beverage in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The name originated from the Hindi word ‘Kadak’ which means strong.

In India and Pakistan, the tea is known as masala chai (spicy tea). In Dubai, karak tea, compared to its Indian counterpart, uses fewer spices like ginger pepper, cardamon, cinnamon, fennel and cloves mixed with fermented black tea leaves and a dash of sugar.

2 Samovar Chai

Samovar Chai (Photo: Instagram)

A Central Russia and Ural region invention, Samavor tea has a unique flavour from regular tea.

Samovars are metal urns or containers that are used to boil water. It is topped by a teapot containing loose tea. The flavour is super creamy, deep and complex, leaving a lingering taste at the end, leaving its drinker refreshed.

In India, one can taste authentic Samovar chai in several parts of Kashmir leaving a culture of traditional ingredients.

3 Biryani Chai

Biriyani Chai (Photo: Instagram)

Sounds confusing? Well, Biryani chai, just like the famous dish is simply mind-blowing.

A true fusion delight, this is one of the best recommendations for a tea connoisseur. It is a tantalising blend of savoury and sweet, leaving a dance of flavours with each sip. It offers a refreshing twist on traditional tea.

The Biyani chai is a mixture of different ingredients that combines the essence of flavourful ginger. It carries a hint of cinnamon and pepper in taste with the comforting notes of tea. A tea bag is dipped in a hot water cup, finely chopped ginger, honey, and a squeeze of lemon, and garnished with fresh mint leaves.

4 Disco Chai

Disco chai; Photo Instagram

The moment you hear this name, all you could imagine is bizarre colourful hot water tasting like tea. However, once you have a sip you take off on a different journey.

Disco chai is a vibrant and colourful creation. It is a combination of the old charm traditional tea with a modern twist. This fresh milk tea is infused with fragrant cardamom and a blend of secret spices. The taste of the tea comes from a mixture of flavours that tempts the senses and leaves you craving for more.

5 Doctor Chai

Doctor Chai (Photo: Instagram)

When you hear this name for the first time you might think probably only doctors drink this tea. The tea has got its name because of the many medicinal herbs used.

The tea is a refreshing brew. It starts with hot water fused with mint leaves, complemented by circular slices of lemon and sweetness from sugar. Many secret ingredients are also added to it. The tea bag is then gently dipped, which releases its essence.