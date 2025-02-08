From Game Changer to Daaku Maharaaj: Top OTT releases this week!

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry continues to deliver blockbuster content, keeping audiences hooked with action-packed dramas, political thrillers, and emotional stories. If you’re looking for something new to watch, here’s a list of the latest Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies premiering on various streaming platforms this week.

Big OTT Premieres to Watch

Game Changer (Telugu) – Prime Video

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political action thriller starring Ram Charan in a power-packed role. The film revolves around a father-son duo fighting against corruption. With an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma, this one is a must-watch for action lovers. Streaming begins on February 7 on Prime Video.

Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu) – Netflix

A Sankranthi blockbuster, Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, features Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi Rautela. Known for its gripping screenplay and high-octane action sequences, this movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 9.

Kobali (Telugu) – Disney+ Hotstar

Set in the intense landscapes of Rayalaseema, Kobali tells the tale of two brothers, Ramu and Srinu, who seek revenge. The film explores betrayal, power struggles, and family feuds, making it a thrilling watch. Catch it now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Madraskaaran (Tamil) – Aha Tamil

Madraskaaran is an action-packed emotional drama featuring Shane Nigam. Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, the movie also stars Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, and Aishwarya Dutta in key roles. This gripping drama will stream on Aha Tamil from February 7.

More Exciting Releases

Apart from these, several other movies are set to premiere on OTT platforms:

Emakku Thozhil (Tamil) – Sun NXT

– Sun NXT Marco (Malayalam) – SonyLIV

– SonyLIV Rekhachithram (Malayalam) – SonyLIV

– SonyLIV UI (Telugu) – Zee5 (Date TBA)

– Zee5 (Date TBA) Dhoom Dhaam (Telugu) – Netflix

Mrs (Zee5)

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Mrs follows the journey of Richa, a skilled dancer struggling to express herself after marriage. The film, directed by Aarti Kadav, premieres on Zee5 on February 7.

Bada Naam Karenge (SonyLIV)

Sooraj Barjatya makes his digital debut with Bada Naam Karenge, a web series about an arranged marriage filled with unexpected twists. Starring Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar, it will stream on SonyLIV from February 7.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Netflix)

This Netflix docu-series explores the legendary cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, capturing the passion and intensity of their iconic clashes. Streaming starts on February 7.