From Ghee to Honey, 5 items to use for keeping lips moist this winter

Lips are one of the most weather-sensitive parts of our body. Particularly during winters, they go crinkly and dry very easily, often leading to irritation. Lip care is hence, quintessential during the colder months of the year. Lip balms come in handy, but they work temporarily and often contain harmful chemicals as well. Fret not. Here are 5 items you can consume or apply on your lips to keep them healthy and moist this chilly season.

Water

Source: Pexels

Undoubtedly, water is essential for life. However, during winter, our water intake goes down due to the temperature drop directly affecting the lips. Keep drinking at least 7 glasses of water a day to keep your body, and your lips, healthy and hydrated.

Aloe Vera

Source: Pexels

A plant easily available to be planted, Aloe Vera secretes a gel which is high in water content. Applying it to the lips can be beneficial for keeping them moist throughout the day.

Ghee

Source: Instagram

Applying ghee on the lips and keeping it throughout the night allows the lips to absorb moisture and remain supple and healthy for a long period of time without lip balms.

Almond Oil

Source: Pexels

Enriched with Vitamins A and E, Almond oil is good for not just moisturizing but also nourishing the skin on the lips, keeping it smooth and glimmering.

Honey

Source: Pexels

Honey’s anti-bacterial elements help in keeping lips away from infection, while keeping them smooth and supple. It also helps in healing any minor cuts or bruises caused by picking lips.