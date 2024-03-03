From Hyderabad Haleem to lac bangles: Telangana’s GI-tagged products

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Haleem, Laad Bazaar’s lac bangles have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. To date, a total of 17 products from Telangana have been granted the GI tag.

In 2022, Hyderabad Haleem clinched the ‘Most Popular GI’ award, surpassing other food items like Rasgulla, Bikaneri Bhujiya, and Ratlami Sev.

The lac bangles are sold in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar at Charminar. This tradition of crafting intricate and well-designed lac bangles dates back 500 years, passed down through generations.

On the other hand, Hyderabadi Haleem is a dish comprising meat, lentils, wheat, spices, and other ingredients. It holds the title of the most popular dish in the city during the month of Ramadan.

Throughout the holy month, numerous restaurants establish Haleem outlets, not just as a business but also as a source of employment for many residents in the city.

List of products

The GI tag is bestowed upon products to ensure that only authorized users can employ the popular product name.

Here is the list of Telangana products with the GI tag: