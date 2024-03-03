From Hyderabad Haleem to lac bangles: Telangana’s GI-tagged products

In 2022, Hyderabad Haleem clinched the ‘Most Popular GI’ award.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 2:51 pm IST
From Hyderabad Haleem to lac bangles: Telangana's GI-tagged products
Lac bangles (Left) and Hyderabad Haleem (Right)

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Haleem, Laad Bazaar’s lac bangles have received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. To date, a total of 17 products from Telangana have been granted the GI tag.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In 2022, Hyderabad Haleem clinched the ‘Most Popular GI’ award, surpassing other food items like Rasgulla, Bikaneri Bhujiya, and Ratlami Sev.

Hyderabad Haleem, lac bangles among 17 Telangana products with GI tags

The lac bangles are sold in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar at Charminar. This tradition of crafting intricate and well-designed lac bangles dates back 500 years, passed down through generations.

MS Education Academy

On the other hand, Hyderabadi Haleem is a dish comprising meat, lentils, wheat, spices, and other ingredients. It holds the title of the most popular dish in the city during the month of Ramadan.

Throughout the holy month, numerous restaurants establish Haleem outlets, not just as a business but also as a source of employment for many residents in the city.

Also Read
Haleem makers gear up for Ramzan in Hyderabad

List of products

The GI tag is bestowed upon products to ensure that only authorized users can employ the popular product name.

Here is the list of Telangana products with the GI tag:

  1. Pochampalli Ikat
  2. Silver carvings of Karimnagar
  3. Nirmal toys and crafts
  4. Nirmal furniture
  5. Nirmal paintings
  6. Gadwal saree
  7. Siddipet Gollabama saree
  8. Cheriyal paintings
  9. Hyderabad Haleem
  10. Pembarthi Metal Craft
  11. Narayanpet Handloom Sarees
  12. Banaganapalle Mangoes
  13. Adilabad Dokra
  14. Warangal Durries
  15. Pochampally Ikat (Logo)
  16. Telia Rumal
  17. Lac bangles

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 2:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button