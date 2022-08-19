From Hyderabad to Riyadh: Woman duped with promise of job

Jeddah: Hyderabad is known as an information technology hub and offering a large pool of IT talent for everyone proud of it, the rapid growth of the city attracts attention of national and global players.

However, the dark side of the city is that increasing poverty in some parts of Hyderabad city is becoming top breeding ground for job recruitment fraud. Every day dozens of poverty-stricken women are sent by fraudulent agents to Gulf countries falsely promising them remunerative salaries.

Whether its Muscat or Dubai or Riyadh in the Gulf region Indian Missions have been regularly receiving appeals from Hyderabadi women for rescue and repatriation, in fact one can find a Hyderabadi woman in destitute woman shelter houses that are being operated by Indian embassies.

Despite repeated cautions by officials, Hyderabadi women still fall into the traps of local agents in desperate attempts to secure a decent future for their families. In fact, most of the women are aware of hardships abroad yet they are ready to take the risk to get rid of poverty.

The latest case of a 26-year-old young lady, from Aghapura of Hyderabad, in Saudi Arabia illustrates how financial compulsions can make victim of circumstances.

Excelled in studies and self-esteemed yet poverty afflicted Hyderabadi young lady was fraudulently brought into Saudi Arabia on promise of a false lucrative administrative job only to discover that she was duped.

The lady, whose name withheld, was topper in a college and graduated in MA English literature with first class. She was married last year and within six months of her marriage, her husband was diagnosed with renal failure as both of his kidneys no longer function on their own. In a desperate bid to provide funds for her husband’s treatment, the young educated lady decided to try her luck in Arabian deserts.

An acquaintance promised her an administrative job in a firm in Riyadh where sizable women work in various capacities and by believing in him she arrived in Saudi Arabia only to discover that a maid job is waiting for her in a family house.

Allegedly she was forced to longer hours and even deprived proper food, shocked by cheating, the lady tactically ran away from the employer house on pretext of disposing garbage, reached Hara, Hyderabadi neighbourhood in heart of the city, from where she had gone to Indian Embassy and later shifted to Indian women shelter house run by embassy.

The story of Mehrunnisa (31) is not different from that educated woman. The native of Musheerabad in Hyderabad is a skilled beautician who came to work in a beauty parlour but was forced to work as maid that too without salary for eight months, according to her complaint. It was not her choice of job but her poverty and responsibilities towards family, she opted for the job. However, nonpayment of salary in addition to harsh working conditions, she had to run away.

These young ladies were part of six destitute Indian women from Telugu states, who lodged in the Indian Embassy shelter house in Riyadh in desperate to return home.

As their employers filed some cases against them that hindered their departure from Saudi Arabia, however, after a long pursuit by Indian Embassy’s diplomat S. R. Sajeev and coordinated by noted community worker Nass Vokkam of Kerala, the women were allowed to return home from Dammam. Accordingly, they were repatriated by the embassy from Dammam on Wednesday.

Only a few cases are being brought into light whereas the majority of cases go unnoticed in the city. Telangana Police is known for its best performance in investigating, however, when it comes to women trafficking into gulf countries it fails to display its investigating track record. Also, loopholes in legal and witness modalities also cause inaction.

The Hyderabadi community is known for its passion for poetry and religious beliefs at home and abroad but when it comes to this dark side it preferred to keep mum. There is no woman activist from Hyderabad anywhere in the Gulf region who can counsel and coordinate with their distress sisters in hour of need.