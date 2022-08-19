Telangana: ‘Life after Haj’ seminar to be held on August 21

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 19th August 2022 9:42 pm IST
Saudi Arabia receives 955 pioneers of pilgrims for this year's Haj season
The arrival of the first delegations coming for Hajj this year. (Photo: Hajministry/Twitter)

Hyderabad: A Seminar Haj-2022 “Life After Haj “has been scheduled for August 21 between 10 am to 2 pm at Masjid-e-Amera, Abids Circle.

In the seminar, religious scholars and prominent personalities will explain the important aspects of “Life after Haj” to Haj returnees.

In view of the above, Chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee, Janab Mohammed Saleem, Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee, Janab B. Shafiullah IFS, & other Senior Bureaucrats and VIPs will attend the seminar.

On July 27, the Telangana Haj pilgrims started returning home after successfully performing the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The first flight carrying 377 Telangana pilgrims is set to depart from Madinah in late 27 July, and the flight is scheduled to reach Hyderabad on July 28.

