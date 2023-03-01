From loser to top winner: Adani’s net worth spikes as stocks rise sharply

Gautam Adani once again began climbing up on the world’s billionaire list as his net worth spiked following the sharp rise in his companies’ stocks. Today, he emerged as the top winner on the world’s rich list.

The businessman who recently slipped out of the world’s top 35 billionaires list is currently at the 32nd spot. His current net worth is USD 37 billion.

As of now, all of the Adani Group stocks are trading in green. The highest surge is seen in Adani Enterprises shares which are up by over 12 percent.

All Adani Group companies’ stocks trade in green

The stocks of Adani Group companies that were bleeding for the past few days due to the Hindenburg research report are now witnessing a reversal as all of them are trading in green.

Apart from Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, and NDTV stocks are seeing a more than four percent hike.

The stocks of other Adani Companies such as Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas Limited are also trading in green.

Adani Total Gas shares rise

Adani Total Gas stocks that were locked in its lower circuit in the past 23 out of 24 sessions are finally trading in green.

It was the most hardly hit company following the report against the Adani group. Till yesterday, it lost 82.5 percent in 24 sessions.

After being locked in its lower circuit for many sessions, today it is trading in green. It jumped by over three percent.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 11 am today

Also Read Adani’s net worth improves as stocks of his firms rebound sharply today

From top loser to winner in the billionaire list

Adani who has emerged as the top loser sees rise in net worth today. In one day today, his net worth surged by USD 2.2 billion.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Gautam Adani 37 +3700 +11.08 India Mark Zuckerberg 62.8 +3090 +3.09 US Ma Huateng 38.4 +1300 +3.49 China Andrew Forrest 20.3 +991 +5.13 Australia Robin Zeng 34 +944 +2.86 Hong Kong

Today’s top five losers

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Bernard Arnault 206 -1500 -0.7 France Mukesh Ambani 82.9 -1200 -1.46 India Elon Musk 196.5 -1200 -0.63 US Larry Ellison 112.3 -692 -0.61 US Mikhail Fridman 13.5 -639 -4.52 Russia

Reason for rebound in Adani group stock prices

Adani Group’s stocks rebounded on Tuesday after reports surfaced that Gautam Adani plans to repay or prepay share-backed loans worth USD 690 million to USD 790 million by the end of March.

The move aims to improve the conglomerate’s credit profile.

Earlier, despite the group’s denial of all allegations made by Hindenburg Research, a massive dip in stocks’ values was witnessed.