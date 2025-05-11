From Marilyn Monroe to Kim Kardashian: The dress worth Rs 40 cr

Hyderabad: Big fashion brands like Gucci, Dior, and Versace often need celebrities to show off their clothes. Stars wear these outfits at events like the Met Gala, and the world watches. Their clothes go viral, set trends, and tell stories. One of the most talked-about fashion moments happened in 2022 when Kim Kardashian wore a very special dress that once belonged to the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn Monroe’s Legendary Dress

In 1962, Marilyn Monroe wore a skin-colored, crystal-covered gown to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. The dress was so tight that she had to be sewn into it. People were shocked and amazed — it looked like she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

That same dress became the world’s most expensive. In 2016, it sold for Rs. 40 crores ($4.8 million) at an auction. It was bought by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to keep in their museum. Fashion fans say this dress is part of history and should be protected.

Kim Kardashian Wears It in 2022

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn’s famous dress on the red carpet. She said it was her way of honoring Marilyn. But some people were upset. They said Kim damaged the dress, which was made just for Marilyn. Kim said she lost 7kg in three weeks to fit into it and only wore it for a few minutes.

This dress is more than just clothing. It’s part of Hollywood, fashion, and American history. Marilyn wore it during one of her last public appearances before she died. Even today, the dress continues to grab attention and remind us why Marilyn Monroe is still a style icon.