From Mukesh to Kishore: Malaysia PM Anwar strikes chord at BRICS

New Delhi: At the ongoing BRICS Summit in the national capital, what warmed many a heart was Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s impromptu singing, and that too, of Bollywood songs—by the soulful Mukesh and versatile Kishore Kumar respectively—late on Saturday, September 12.

In a video shared on social media, Anwar can first be seen singing “Dost dost na raha” from Sangam. While the clip doing the rounds on social media carries only a bit of this song, it is Kishore Kumar’s “Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat” that Anwar sings with gusto while a pianist plays alongside him.

The Kishore Kumar song featured in the 1965 Hindi film Teen Deviyan. It was composed by S.D. Burman and the lyrics were by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

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Bollywood connect

Anwar has often displayed his fondness for Bollywood during interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of singing live on stage, PM Anwar selected a hit song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, as the background score for the official recap of PM Modi’s first day in the country. He shared this montage on his official social media handles to celebrate the deep cultural and historical ties between India and Malaysia.

Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! pic.twitter.com/NzazFHV509 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026

Anwar meets PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Anwar met PM Narendra Modi. Posting about it on X, he wrote, “Our discussion focused on efforts to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, particularly the semiconductor industry. Malaysia and India possess complementary strengths that can be harnessed through industrial collaboration, supply chain integration, talent development, and two-way investments.”

He said, “I also raised the need to facilitate and accelerate the entry of Malaysian export goods into the Indian market to open up greater opportunities for Malaysian companies to tap into India’s vast and rapidly growing market potential.”