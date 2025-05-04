From Mumbai to Met Gala: Indian stars take over 2025!

Mumbai: The fashion world’s biggest night — the Met Gala 2025 — is right around the corner, and this year, it’s set to be a historic one for India. With Bollywood’s biggest names landing in New York, Indian representation on the red carpet has never looked more exciting!

Shah Rukh Khan Makes His Iconic Debut

Yes, you read that right! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally making his debut at the Met Gala. The King of Bollywood was spotted at JFK Airport, casually dressed and warmly greeted by fans. SRK will walk the Met steps wearing a custom Sabyasachi outfit, making him the first Indian male actor to do so. This appearance marks a powerful blend of Indian craftsmanship and global fashion history.

Kiara Advani Joins the Glam Parade

Actress Kiara Advani, glowing and soon-to-be mom, confirmed her attendance via a stunning Instagram post. A sneak peek of her Met Gala invite set fans buzzing. She’s expected to wear a piece by designer Manish Malhotra, embracing Indian couture in the heart of New York.

Diljit Dosanjh Teases Debut Appearance

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also making headlines. With cryptic social media hints and a glimpse of a Met Gala welcome hamper, all signs point to his red carpet debut. This makes 2025 the year Indian men take center stage at the iconic fashion gala.

Priyanka Chopra Returns for Her 5th Gala

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is back — and this time, she’s rocking a Balmain outfit with Bulgari high jewellery. Her past Met looks were legendary, and this year, she continues the legacy.

What’s the Theme This Year?

The theme “Tailored to You” celebrates 300 years of Black dandyism and elegance in menswear. Expect bold statements, cultural storytelling, and powerful fashion moments.