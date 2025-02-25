From Nizam to now: The enduring charm of Hyderabad’s Yakut Mahal

Unlike today when movies can be streamed with a tap on a phone or watched in plush multiplexes, there was a time when going to the cinema was an event- crowds used to line up outside the ticket windows, eager for the latest blockbuster. This was the time when single-screen cinemas stood as the heart of Hyderabad‘s movie culture. Yakut Mahal Deluxe, nestled in the busy lanes of Yakuthpura, is one such relic from that golden age. Built in the pre-independence era, it wasn’t just a place to watch films- it was where stories came alive on the big screen, under the flickering glow of vintage projectors and the cheers of a captivated audience.

Even today, in a world of multiplexes and streaming platforms, Yakut Mahal refuses to fade into oblivion. It stands not just as a theatre but as a symbol of Hyderabad’s unending love for good cinema.

Yakut Mahal’s legacy of cinema in Hyderabad

Built in the late 1930s by Nawab Jafer Nawaz Jung, Yakut Mahal was one of the most sought-after theatres in Hyderabad, drawing both common man and connoisseurs of cinema. In its prime, this 90-year-old theatre was a beloved destination where audiences flocked to experience the magic of film. Even today, Yakut Mahal retains its old-world charm which mesmerized audiences back then. One of the unique features of this talkie was its Peerless Magnarac Machine Projectors which was installed in 1938 and is still seated in the vintage projector room. The theatre originally had a flat screen before later upgrading to Cinemascope, adapting to the evolving film industry while maintaining its historical essence. The theatre was famous for its exceptional sound system and old-timers recall that during screenings of Nagin (1976), the high-quality audio was so lifelike that it even attracted snakes into the hall.

Like many iconic cinemas of that time, Yakut Mahal too had its own quirks. One was the segregation of men and women by a pardah (curtain). A curtained-off enclosure was reserved exclusively for women, ensuring privacy while allowing them to enjoy films in comfort. Legend has it that the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad would occasionally visit the theatre in his automobile and would take a seat at a special box meant for dignitaries only. The theatre was also a favourite among Hyderabad’s Nawabs, so much so that the special VIP box was rarely found empty. The old theatre even accepted Nizam-era currency in the past.

While Yakut Mahal underwent some renovations, updating its seating, technology and infrastructure, its essence remains untouched. It is still a living piece of Hyderabad’s cinematic history, standing tall amid the ever-changing landscape of modern entertainment.