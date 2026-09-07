From Oct 1, Himachal to introduce dress code for CBSE teachers

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, September 7, directed the Education Department to finalise the dress code for teachers and uniforms for students of CBSE schools run by the state government, along with a distinct colour scheme for school buildings.

Chairing a meeting of the department, Sukhu said the dress code for teachers in these schools would be implemented from October 1 this year.

He also discussed with officials the modalities for finalising the logo of the CBSE schools run by the state government.

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Sukhu said attendance would be marked three times a day in these schools to ensure discipline and punctuality.

“The state government is making concerted efforts to provide quality education to students studying in rural areas through CBSE schools. Students will be provided education at affordable rates in the CBSE schools run by the state government, whereas education in private CBSE schools is comparatively expensive,” he said.

Sukhu said the state government had already appointed teachers in these schools, and vacancies arising in the future would also be filled on priority.

He directed officials to make all necessary arrangements in this regard.