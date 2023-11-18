From pulpit to polls: Hyderabad Masjid sermon on civic obligation in elections

Hyderabad: Friday sermons in mosques are usually confined to ethical and religious issues. But devotees at a mosque in Hyderabad were treated to a different subject altogether. The other day Maulana Obaidur Rehman Athar, Khateeb of Masjid-e-Teen Posh in Red Hills, waxed eloquent about the upcoming elections in the State. Instead of delving into the intricacies of religious doctrines, his khutba transcended the spiritual realm to wade into the electoral landscape.

In a voice that echoed through the packed mosque, Maulana Obaidur Rahman articulated a perspective grounded in Islamic principles, emphasizing that casting one’s vote is a sacred trust, a duty that goes beyond the temporal allure of monetary gains or other fleeting considerations.

“To accept money in exchange for your vote is to betray the very trust bestowed upon you,” he declared with unwavering conviction. His eloquence painted a vivid picture of civic responsibility intertwined with the moral fabric of Islamic teachings. “O, you who believe! Be upholders of justice, bearing witness for Allah alone,” he said quoting the Quran. In this context he urged Muslims, who are activists of different political parties, to be sincere in their approach. All their efforts should be to please Allah and not anyone else. Only then the poll outcome would be in the community’s favour,” he said.

He steers clear of politics

Steering clear of politics, he spoke about the importance of voting and the responsibilities of citizens. Voting, in a way, is giving testimony in favour of a person or party. The way false testimony is a major sin in Islam so is voting in favour of a candidate whom one knows is not worthy.

Moreover, in Islam, one is expected to bear witness without being swayed by either monetary or any other considerations. As such one should not cast a vote in exchange for money. Otherwise, it will amount to betraying the trust, a stance firmly rooted in the principles of Islam.

“Selling of votes or the conscience is a betrayal of the trust,” The Maulana declared, setting the tone for a discourse that intertwined religious teachings with civic responsibility. His words served as a reminder that the act of voting is an ethical responsibility that aligns with Islamic principles.

Quoting the scripture and Hadith (Prophetic traditions), the Maulana encouraged a conscientious approach to the electoral process, emphasizing the role of individuals in shaping a society that reflects the principles of justice and welfare. His references to religious texts were aimed at instilling a sense of duty among the attendees, emphasizing that active participation in the democratic process is not only compatible with Islam but is encouraged when it serves the greater good.

Do not sit at home, cast your vote

He further asked Muslims to go out and cast their votes on the day of polling as failing to do so might help a wrong candidate get elected. “There is no point in grumbling about the outcome of elections and the state of affairs when you sit at home on the day of polling”, the Maulana remarked.

Stating that unity is the need of the hour, he regretted that Muslims are divided in matters of elections too. They are pitted against each other in many constituencies much to the detriment of the larger interest of the community.

The Friday sermon sought to bridge the gap between religious teachings and civic responsibilities. Without mincing words, the Maulana urged the worshippers to approach the elections with a discerning eye, guided by principles that extend beyond individual interests. The sermon also demonstrated the adaptability of religious discourse to address contemporary issues. It sure left an indelible mark on the minds of those present.