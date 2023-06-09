From romance to blackmail: Hyderabad girl’s Instagram love story turns traumatic

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old girl from Hyderabad experienced an ordeal after her Instagram love story took a dark twist, leading to blackmail and trauma.

A few weeks ago, the girl came across an engineering student from Chennai on Instagram. Their friendship gradually evolved into a romantic relationship, leading the girl to believe that she had found love in the virtual world.

However, things took an ugly turn when the girl’s boyfriend started demanding money from her. Initially, she explained her financial constraints, however, when his demands persisted, the girl, for the sake of her Instagram love story, turned to another social media friend for help.

Tragically, instead of helping her, this so-called friend saw an opportunity to exploit the vulnerable situation. He suggested that the girl spend a night with one of his friend for Rs 2000. Shockingly, the girl agreed to the offer.

Later, the girl’s social media friend took her to a hotel in Narayanguda, Hyderabad where his friend had already checked in. In the hotel room, the girl was not only sexually abused, but the perpetrator also recorded the heinous act.

The video of the crime was then shared with the girl’s boyfriend. The person she had once trusted wholeheartedly became her worst nightmare. Using the compromising video, he started to blackmail her. Shockingly, he even shared the video with four other individuals

Unable to bear the harassment and trauma, the Hyderabad girl finally decided to put an end to her Instagram love story and approached the Narayanguda Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against three individuals involved in the horrific incident. The girl’s social media friend and his friend were arrested, while her boyfriend remains at large.