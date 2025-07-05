From salt to caffeine: Saudi Arabia demands full menu transparency

Riyadh: Restaurants and cafes in Saudi Arabia are required to provide full nutritional details on their menus, in line with a new directive from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) that came into effect on July 1. This rule applies to both printed menus and digital listings, including food delivery platforms.

The regulation is part of national efforts to address rising health challenges such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. It aims to help customers make informed decisions about their food and drink choices.

Also Read Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia invited to apply for chauffeur role

Under the updated standards, food outlets must:

Use a saltshaker icon to flag items high in sodium

List caffeine content in beverages

Indicate the estimated time needed to burn off the calories per item

To support these changes, the SFDA has introduced several tools, including a Caffeine Calculator that estimates safe intake based on age and lifestyle. A full guide is available on the Mwasfah portal, outlining all labelling requirements.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to improve quality of life and reduce the impact of lifestyle-related illnesses. The SFDA has urged full compliance to ensure the success of the programme and avoid any penalties.