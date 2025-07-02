Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia invited to apply for chauffeur role

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has announced a vacancy for the role of Chauffeur, inviting applications from Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia. The last date to apply is Tuesday, July 15.

The vacancy was officially shared via the embassy’s X account.

Salary structure

The position offers a starting salary of SAR 3,200, with incremental raises up to SAR 7,840, as per the following structure: 3200-96-4640-139-6030-181-7840.

Eligibility criteria

Nationality and residency: Indian citizens with a valid Iqama or National ID.

Age Limit: Below 40 years as of July 15, 2025.

Also Read GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

Education: Minimum qualification of 10th Standard. All certificates must be attested by:

State Government Ministry of Education, New Delhi Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi Saudi Embassy in New Delhi

Languages: Proficiency in English and Arabic.

Driving licence: Valid Saudi licence with at least five years of experience. A certificate of experience is required.

Health: Must meet physical and mental fitness standards, certified by a medical professional.

Selection process

The recruitment process includes:

Shortlisting of Applications & Document Verification

Driving Test for shortlisted candidates

Interview for those who qualify the driving test

Final selection will be based on overall personality, communication, and professional experience assessed during the interview by a Selection Committee.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online, along with scanned copies of academic qualifications, experience letters, and relevant certifications.

Click here to apply.

Dates for the driving test and interview will be communicated separately to shortlisted candidates.

Important note: Only complete and accurate applications will be considered. Any false or missing information may result in disqualification.