From Sandwich maker to star: Shraddha Kapoor’s Linkedin goes viral

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most popular stars. She is loved for her acting, fashion, and down-to-earth charm. From movies like Aashiqui 2 and Stree to Chhichhore and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she has built a huge fan following. Usually, her fans talk about her films, but this time it is her LinkedIn profile that is making headlines.

LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral

Before becoming an actor, Shraddha studied psychology at Boston University. Like many students, she worked part-time. From October to December 2005, she was a barista at Starbucks. She wrote on her profile, “I was the worst and slowest barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise.”

Later, from January to March 2006, she worked as a sandwich maker at Einstein Bros Bagels and added, “Made bagels, really good ones.”

Shraddha left Boston when she got her first film, Teen Patti, in 2009. Even though the film failed, she got her big break with Aashiqui 2 in 2011. Since then, she has become one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Along with acting, she is also the co-founder of Palmonas, a jewellery and luxury goods brand launched in 2023.

When Shraddha first joined LinkedIn, her account was flagged as fake. She even asked for help on Instagram. The issue was soon fixed, and within a week she gained more than 50,000 followers. Fans loved her funny and honest job descriptions, calling her LinkedIn bio one of the most entertaining ever.

Upcoming Work

Shraddha was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2. Next, she will be seen in Naagin, directed by Nikhil Dwivedi. She continues to balance her successful film career with her new journey as an entrepreneur.