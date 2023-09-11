From street biryani seller to future judge: Mohammad Qasim’s inspiring journey

He not only sold biryani from a cart on the sidewalk but also washed used plates to make ends meet.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2023 10:11 am IST
Hyderabad: In a remarkable journey of determination and hard work, Mohammad Qasim, a 29-year-old biryani seller from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved the 135th rank in the Provincial Civil Service (Judicial) examination.

From selling biryani on the streets with his father, he is now on the path to becoming a judge.

Hailing from a financially struggling family, Mohammad Qasim’s story is one of resilience and unwavering dedication. He not only sold biryani from a cart on the sidewalk but also washed used plates to make ends meet. Despite facing economic hardships, he was determined to pursue higher education and secure a good job.

His educational journey began in a government school, where he completed his primary education. Despite failing once in his class 10 examination, Qasim remained undeterred. He went on to study law at Aligarh Muslim University and then to Delhi University, where he secured an All India Rank 1 in LLM examination in 2019. He later qualified for the UGC NET in 2021.

Qasim’s journey from a roadside biryani seller to a future judge serves as an inspiring example of how hard work and perseverance can lead to success. It underscores the importance of education in transforming lives and reflects his determination and resilience in overcoming life’s challenges.

