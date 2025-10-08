From wedding joy to tragedy: A Telangana couple’s love story

Wedding was postponed due to the death of man's relative.

Hyderabad: A love story of a Telangana couple who were about to get married ended in tragedy instead of wedding celebrations.

The couple attempted suicide in Station Ghanpur mandal at Thatikonda Village on Monday night.

Love story of Telangana couple

The couple who is identified as 26-year-old Marapaka Anivesh and 22-year-old G Pavani were in a relationship which also got the approval of their families.

Although they were scheduled to tie the knot in October, the wedding was postponed due to the death of a relative of Anivesh.

As Pavani had earlier got married and later took a divorce, she was worried whether her past divorce would impact the wedding with Anivesh.

Man died, fiancee battling for life

After the postponement of the wedding, she became anxious which led to an argument between the couple who had already started living together.

Following the argument, Pavani consumed a pesticide. In a state of shock, Anivesh also consumed the same pesticide in a residence in Telangana putting an end to the couple’s love story.

The incident came to light after Anivesh’s parents found the couple unconscious. They were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal, where Anivesh died while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Pavani is battling for her life.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, at 040–66202000.)

