Fruit vendor stabbed to death in Old City of Hyderabad

Kalapather police have registered a case and are currently investigating.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th January 2024 1:14 pm IST
Photo: Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was stabbed to death by individuals at Kalapather, Old City of Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The fruit vendor, Syed Afroz, also known as Rambo, aged 36 years and a resident of Dannama Jhopdi at Nawab Sahab Kunta, had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a person. He called Afroz to Tadban Crossroads Hotel to discuss repayment.

Upon reaching the spot in the Old City of Hyderabad, three people attacked and stabbed the fruit vendor.

Afroz sustained injuries and succumbed to them.

The Kalapather police have registered a case and are currently investigating.

