Hyderabad: A traffic cop in Telangana has been suspended after a video of him allegedly accepting a bribe went viral on social media.

In the video of the incident that took place in Hanamkonda, Telangana, the cop was allegedly seen taking a bribe from an individual and pocketing it.

Two days after the incident, Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha took action by issuing an order to suspend the cop.