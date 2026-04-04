Frustrated auto driver climbs mobile tower over LPG shortage in Hyderabad

He demanded a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss the ongoing fuel shortage.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th April 2026 6:32 pm IST
An auto driver climbed a mobile tower in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vexed by standing in long queues for hours to avail Auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), an irate driver climbed atop a mobile tower in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 4, as a mark of protest.

The incident occurred at LB Nagar in the Chintalmet area. Jani, 42, waited a long time for fuel, but in vain. Frustrated, he climbed a nearby mobile tower, causing panic.

He demanded a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss the ongoing fuel shortage.

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On information, police, an ambulance, and a fire tender arrived and tried to convince Jani to come down. He was finally handed over to his family.

Auto drivers in Hyderabad have constantly complained of waiting for long hours, some up to 36 hours, and paying a higher fuel price. While some gas stations are charging Rs 125 for one kilogram of Auto LPG, some charge Rs 88 for the same amount.

Five days ago, in a similar incident, three auto drivers climbed a telecom tower at Rajendranagar.

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Auto drivers in Hyderabad have constantly complained of waiting for long hours, some up to 36 hours, and paying a higher fuel price. While some gas stations charge Rs 125 for one kilogram of Auto LPG, others demand Rs 88 for the same amount.

Auto LPG was priced at Rs 66 per kg until the first week of March, while private stations charged between Rs 80 and Rs 100. Prices rose to Rs 125 at some outlets on Saturday.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th April 2026 6:32 pm IST

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