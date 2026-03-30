Video: Tension at Rajendranagar as auto drivers protest LPG shortage

Hyderabad: Tension heightened at Rajendranagar road on the night of Sunday, March 29, after three auto rickshaw drivers climbed a telecom tower to protest the failure of the government to ensure adequate auto LPG gas supplies.

The auto drivers are facing problems in view of inadequate supplies of auto LPG gas at dispensing stations for more than a fortnight now.

Long queues running up to 2 to 3 kms are seen at gas dispensing stations in the city.

Tension escalated on Rajendranagar Road on Sunday night after three auto rickshaw drivers climbed a telecom tower, protesting inadequate supply of auto LPG across the city.



Drivers said shortages have persisted for over two weeks, with queues stretching up to 2–3 km at… pic.twitter.com/p0ybYIW0BK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2026

On Sunday night, agitated over the issue, the auto drivers squatted and blocked the Rajendranagar road and three of the drivers climbed the telecom tower.

The police reached the spot and forcefully evicted the auto drivers from the road. Additional police teams were sent to Rajendranagar to control the situation.

The police took into custody a few auto rickshaw drivers.

Some persons damaged an auto rickshaw for plying an auto rickshaw registered in the district without valid permits in the city.

The city auto drivers are already protesting against the plying of district-registered autos in the city and represented the issue to the government.