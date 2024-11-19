FTCCI demands GST registration limit hike in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has demands the Telangana government to increase the GST registration threshold from Rs.20 lakh to Rs.40 lakh, aligning with other states in India.

FTCCI President Suresh Kumar Singhal highlighted that Telangana is the only state still maintaining the Rs.20 lakh threshold. He highlighted the urgent need to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by addressing this long-standing demand.

The issue was discussed during an open house meeting on GST, organized by FTCCI’s GST & Customs Committee on Monday. Senior officials, including Sandeep Prakash, Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST & Customs (Hyderabad Zone), and Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, participated in the event.

Representatives from 15 industry associations, including CREDAI, the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association, and the Telangana Builders Federation, also attended.

Singhal reiterated FTCCI’s request to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to raise the GST threshold, stressing the importance of timely action to promote ease of doing business for SMEs.