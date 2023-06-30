FTCCI Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated FTCCI Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023 has commenced at Hyderabad’s renowned Hitex Exhibition Center, marking the beginning of a remarkable showcase of technology and innovation. The event, organized by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with the State government, will captivate audiences until June 30, offering a platform for over 120 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups from India and abroad to display their cutting-edge products and services.

IITEX is off to a flying start..

Chief guest Mr. Jagadish Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for Energy, Gov. of Telangana; Guests of Honor, Dr. C Tara Satyavathi, Dir. ICAR; Dr. E Vishnuvardhan Reddy, IFS; Spl. Secretary, TSTPC & Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub, inaugurated the expo pic.twitter.com/F4T9eIGPQx — FTCCI (@FTCCI) June 28, 2023

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy while inaugurating the expo, listed the strides made by Telangana in various areas. He also highlighted that how power cuts had become a thing of the past due to the efforts of the State government. Telangana, within a span of just nine years since its formation, has achieved a level of development that typically takes several decades. This remarkable progress is attributed to the visionary policies and effective governance of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Recognizing the significance of showcasing such advancements, the Minister urged FTCCI to organize similar exhibitions in district headquarters.

The inauguration of the expo followed an interview conducted by Siasat, where exhibitors and FTCCI officials expressed their excitement about the event’s potential. Mr. Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, highlighted the significance of the expo in facilitating the exchange of ideas and promoting technological advancements across industries. With participants hailing not only from Telangana but also from Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Mauritius, Belgium and Vietnam the expo boasts a diverse range of global perspectives and offerings.

As the expo unfolds, visitors can immerse themselves in a dynamic environment buzzing with exhibitors eager to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. Spanning various sectors such as IT, healthcare, agriculture, and more, the event provides attendees with a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and innovations. From emerging startups to established MSMEs, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts have the opportunity to network, forge partnerships, and stay updated on the forefront of advancements shaping the future of multiple industries.

The FTCCI Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023, running from today until June 30, promises a thrilling and informative experience for all participants. Hyderabad’s Hitex Exhibition Center stands as the perfect backdrop for this monumental event, solidifying the city’s position as a leading hub for technological breakthroughs. With its vast array of exhibitors and a focus on driving collaboration and growth in the business ecosystem, the expo reaffirms the importance of innovation in propelling industries forward.

As the FTCCI Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo-2023 continues, visitors, exhibitors, and technology enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the unveiling of groundbreaking ideas and game-changing solutions. The event serves as a testament to the vibrant spirit of progress and collaboration in the realm of technology and innovation.