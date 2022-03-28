Fuel price hike: Bus pass prices increased by TSRTC in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TRSTC) formally announced a hike in the rates of bus passes. Siasat.com had previously reported the increase in bus pass rates, but an official announcement was made on Monday.

Thanks to increasing diesel rates, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has also decided hike the cost of its passes by about Rs 200. New rates will be applicable from April 1.

The following is the official hike in bus pass rates as announced by the TSRTC.

Earlier, a ‘safety cess’ was introduced in the city, and existing rates were rounded-off to the next multiple of Rs 5. The RTC is currently under severe deficit and the corporation is suffering a loss of crores of rupees annually.