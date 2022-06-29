Fuel scarcity in Hyderabad; stocks likely to last 10-15 days

Hyderabad: Fuel stations all around the state are experiencing a fuel scarcity, with about 30% less stock than they typically have on hand.

Diesel would be sufficient just for the next three to four days, according to members of the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association (TPDA). Normally, the stock available in the state can cover the fuel demand for 10 to 15 days.

TPDA president M Amarender Reddy said, “There is a shortage of diesel and we are preparing a plan to deal with the situation. The Centre should take a call and address the issue.”

Also Read Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices as filling stations go dry

Joint secretary of the All India Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, Rajiv Amaram, shared his opinions and stated that fast action was required to satisfy the state’s anticipated fuel needs. The rise in diesel bulk supply prices, which had been hiked by about Rs 22 per litre as part of the normal price variation, was what caused the scarcity.