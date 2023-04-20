Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife stopped at Amritsar airport

Amritsar: Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport by immigration officials while she was trying to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday.

She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said.

Singh had tied the knot with UK-based Kaur in February this year.

VIDEO | Visuals from Amritsar Airport where fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been stopped by immigration officials. pic.twitter.com/KaCSfb6Fcr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

More than a month after a police crackdown against Singh and his aides, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

Police on March 18 had launched the crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De.’

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.