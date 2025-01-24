Fulfill 42 pc BC quota promise: BRS MLC Kavitha asks Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has asked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfill the promise of increasing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42%, as outlined in the Kamareddy BC Declaration made by the Congress party during the 2023 assembly elections.

In an open letter, she criticized the government for failing to implement this commitment, highlighting that the budget allocation for BC welfare was significantly lower than the promised Rs 1 lakh crore over five years, with only a “meagre amount” set aside in the 2024-25 budget.

Kavitha expressed her frustration over the Congress government’s inaction, questioning why it has not addressed BC issues despite being in power for over a year.

She remarked that the government had claimed to implement these promises within six months but has yet to take any substantial steps.

Kavitha emphasized that BC communities feel neglected and are facing injustices under the current administration.

She asserted that the BRS party is committed to advocating for BC rights and will hold the government accountable for its promises.

Kavitha demanded immediate action to increase BC reservations and questioned the government’s apparent indifference towards their plight, stating that “BCs have no confidence in Congress” and calling for expedited measures to rectify this situation.