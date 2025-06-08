Full cast of Ranbir’s Ramayana revealed: A star-studded lineup

Hyderabad: Bollywood fans are super excited, and the wait for Ramayana just keeps getting harder! Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, this upcoming film is turning into one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. The movie promises to bring back the great Indian epic Ramayana with modern visuals, strong emotions, and a huge cast.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

One of the biggest reasons for the excitement is Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram. Known for serious and emotional roles, Ranbir is now taking on one of the most important characters in Indian mythology. Fans are already in love with this casting and can’t wait to see him in action.

Full Cast of Ramayana and Their Roles

Here’s the full list of actors and the characters they are playing (confirmed and rumoured):

Ranbir Kapoor – Lord Ram

Sai Pallavi – Sita

Yash – Ravana

Sunny Deol – Hanuman

Ravi Dubey – Lakshman

Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi

Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha

Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari

Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu

Anil Kapoor – King Janak (rumoured)

Mohit Raina – Lord Shiva

Vikrant Massey – Meghnad

Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra

Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva

Arun Govil – King Dasharath

Adinath Kothare – Bharat

Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya (rumoured)

Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra (rumoured)

Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran (rumoured)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Mega Plan

This is not just one movie. It’s a two-part epic film, made with a massive Rs. 835 crore budget—just for the first part! International-level VFX teams are working on it, and the movie will be in post-production for around 600 days. Nitesh Tiwari wants to make a film that not only tells a story but also becomes a visual wonder across the world.

With such a powerful cast and huge vision, Ramayana is set to be a movie event like no other. The film will come out in two parts—Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. One thing is for sure—this movie will be talked about for years to come.