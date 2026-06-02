Full rendition of Vande Mataram at official events ‘unnecessary’: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the necessity of playing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official events, labelling the practice “unnecessary and burdensome” for audiences.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, June 1, amid the controversy over the singing of the national song in Kerala, Tharoor said everyone respects Vande Mataram, but making the full version mandatory at every function was difficult to justify.

“Vande Mataram is the national song, and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart,” he said.

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Tharoor noted that traditionally the song was sung once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately, often at the end.

“Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition,” the Congress Working Committee member said.

The MP said the Kerala government had maintained that singing the full version was optional, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeared to hold a different view.

“It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention,” he said.

Tharoor stressed that he had no objection to the national song itself.

“We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you,” he remarked.

VIDEO | Trivandrum: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) says, "I honestly think that this is an unnecessary imposition by the central government of having to listen to all five verses every time. Vande Mataram is our national song; we all respect it. Now they want all… pic.twitter.com/b5CZTehLdv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Recalling a book launch event attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, Tharoor said the full song had been played both at the beginning and end of the programme.

“For the audience, standing through a relatively unfamiliar and lengthy song twice became an issue,” he said.

Tharoor argued that the portion of Vande Mataram traditionally rendered in public was roughly the same length as the national anthem and had long been widely accepted and respected.

Dispute on the issue ‘unfortunate’: Tharoor

Calling the dispute “unfortunate”, he said he hoped it would be resolved amicably.

“I can understand singing it once during ceremonial occasions involving the president, vice president or prime minister. But singing the entire song twice during a short programme is difficult to understand. I don’t see the rationale for it, and it is not particularly efficient either,” he said.