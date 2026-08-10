Full-Stack Developer lands job in Hyderabad after 36 interviews

For the new job, he will relocate from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
A professional job interview scene showing a woman seated across the table from two interviewers in a modern office setting.
Representative image of a job interview in progress. Photo: @Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

Hyderabad: A full-stack developer has secured a Software Development Engineer (SDE)-3 job in Hyderabad after 36 interviews in the past five months.

Sharing his job search journey on Reddit, the developer said that earlier, he worked at EPAM Systems. He left the organisation because of severe sciatica. During the break, he focused on learning GenAI.

36 technical interviews during job search in Hyderabad

During the job search journey, the developer said he submitted many applications and received hundreds of calls from HR teams.

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He said he rejected a position at Wells Fargo after the L4 face-to-face interview. At Deloitte USI, his application continued to show “Offer in Progress”.

At Fractal, he reached the L3 client round before getting rejected after failing to answer two questions related to Terraform and Kubernetes.

Gets SDE-3 offer at AlgoLeap

After months of applications and interviews, the developer finally secured an SDE-3 job at AlgoLeap in Hyderabad. The offer, though, did not come with a significant salary hike; it was an important step.

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For the new job, he will relocate from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

Encourages developers not to give up

Sharing his experience, the developer encouraged other job seekers to remain focused during difficult job searches. He advised candidates to learn from every interview and continue improving their skills.

His job search journey and the number of interviews he attended in Hyderabad are encouraging for other developers.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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