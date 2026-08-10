Full-Stack Developer lands job in Hyderabad after 36 interviews

Hyderabad: A full-stack developer has secured a Software Development Engineer (SDE)-3 job in Hyderabad after 36 interviews in the past five months.

Sharing his job search journey on Reddit, the developer said that earlier, he worked at EPAM Systems. He left the organisation because of severe sciatica. During the break, he focused on learning GenAI.

36 technical interviews during job search in Hyderabad

During the job search journey, the developer said he submitted many applications and received hundreds of calls from HR teams.

He said he rejected a position at Wells Fargo after the L4 face-to-face interview. At Deloitte USI, his application continued to show “Offer in Progress”.

At Fractal, he reached the L3 client round before getting rejected after failing to answer two questions related to Terraform and Kubernetes.

Gets SDE-3 offer at AlgoLeap

After months of applications and interviews, the developer finally secured an SDE-3 job at AlgoLeap in Hyderabad. The offer, though, did not come with a significant salary hike; it was an important step.

For the new job, he will relocate from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

Also Read Engineer rejects 35 LPA job over work-life balance

Encourages developers not to give up

Sharing his experience, the developer encouraged other job seekers to remain focused during difficult job searches. He advised candidates to learn from every interview and continue improving their skills.

His job search journey and the number of interviews he attended in Hyderabad are encouraging for other developers.