‘Full support to CJP protest’: Did Mahira Khan post this?

Mumbai: The upcoming ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has already begun drawing attention, with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj joining the movement in Bengaluru on Thursday. Amid the buzz, an alleged note attributed to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has surfaced online, claiming that she supports the October 10 protest.

However, the viral note is fake.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a fresh protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest has gained attention after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj joined the CJP demonstration in Bengaluru on October 8.

What does the viral Mahira Khan note say?

The viral screenshot, designed to look like an Instagram Story, claims Mahira Khan extended her “full support” to the October 10 protest.

The alleged note reads: “Just heard Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee are going to protest against the BJP government on October 10. Full support to this protest. I can’t come because the BJP has banned Pakistani actors from entering India. Hopefully, after this protest, relations between India and Pakistan improve again.”

Mahira Khan allegedly backs the October 10 protest. 🚨🇵🇰🇮🇳



She reportedly shared an Instagram Story expressing support for the protest and saying she couldn’t attend because Pakistani actors are barred from entering India.



But here’s the bigger question: what exactly is this… pic.twitter.com/6LeuPOuwbZ — Yash Negi (@yashsystum) October 8, 2026

Fact-check: Did Mahira Khan post it?

No. There is no evidence that Mahira Khan shared the viral note.

Siasat.com checked the actress’ Instagram stories while filing this report and found no such post mentioning Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee or the CJP protest.

The viral screenshot therefore appears to be a fabricated post falsely attributed to Mahira Khan. It should not be treated as an authentic statement from the actress.

CJP’s October 10 protest

The CJP has dubbed its upcoming Delhi demonstration ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ and is demanding accountability over alleged issues in the SIR exercise and electoral rolls. Dipke said the protest would go ahead if CEC Gyanesh Kumar did not resign, calling on people across the country to participate.

With Dhruv Rathee and Prakash Raj joining the Bengaluru protest, the October 10 demonstration has once again brought the CJP movement into the spotlight.