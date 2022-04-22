Fundraiser to help families hit by anti-Muslim violence

Following the bulldozing of several buildings, homes and shops in areas of Khargone, Karauli, Jahangirpuri, Roorkee, and Sendhwa in the last week, several residents have been rendered homeless and distraught with no means of earning livelihood.

For many, their shops have been the only source of income and with no means of earning, families hit by the anti-Muslim violence have no hopes of getting back to normalcy.

A little contribution to help them build their homes and businesses can go a long way for these families.

Persons willing to donate can find the means here – https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/khargone-Jahangirpuri