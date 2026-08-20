Future City Police calls for safer highways, businesses

Hyderabad: As part of an initiative to promote safe highways, businesses, and communities, Future City Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi conducted a Sensitisation Session with owners, operators and representatives of highway establishments under the limits of Shamshabad Police Station.

Around 500 owners and representatives of highway establishments participated in the sensitisation programme.

Establishment owners interact with police officials during the session.

During the session, Joshi highlighted the rapidly increasing importance of highway safety in view of the development of National Highways within the Future City and the sheer volume of interstate traffic. He said that highway establishments, including restaurants, dhabas, fuel stations, and other roadside businesses, play a key role in ensuring the safety and security of commuters.

The CP called on all establishment owners to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras covering their premises, entry and exit points, parking areas and other vulnerable locations. Joshi emphasised the importance of installing road-facing CCTV cameras wherever feasible to monitor suspicious movements, traffic-related incidents and criminal activities on and around highways.

Sensitisation Session conducted by the Future City Police.

He explained that CCTV systems, if installed properly and maintained accordingly, would significantly assist in crime prevention, detection, and investigation.

Highway robberies a growing concern

The Commissioner expressed concern over recent highway robberies and other crimes reported at or around highway dhabas and restaurants. Joshi directed establishment owners to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity, persons, vehicles, or activities to the authorities. He also instructed them to ensure that no unlawful or illegal activities are permitted around their premises and to cooperate with the police.

Establishment owners and staff must behave appropriately towards customers, women, children and all members of the public, said CP Joshi. He said that the staff should be trained to respond efficiently during emergencies and suspicious situations.

Special precautions should be taken to ensure women and children’s safety, particularly during late-night hours.

CP talks about need for maintaining food safety

Commissioner Joshi asked all establishments to display emergency helpline numbers, emphasising “Dial 112,” at easily visible locations so that customers and staff can quickly seek police assistance during emergencies.

Joshi stressed the importance of keeping key helplines easily visible.

He also addressed the issue of food safety regulations in restaurants and establishments, urging everyone to maintain food quality, hygiene and cleanliness. Establishment owners were advised to ensure that their staff undergo regular training and safety awareness programmes covering customer service, emergency response, fire safety, road safety and security precautions.

Regarding fire safety, the CP directed restaurants, dhabas and other establishments to keep fire extinguishers easily accessible, ensure they are working, and train staff in their proper use. “Basic fire-safety awareness and preparedness can prevent loss of life and property during emergencies,” said Joshi.

Importance of organised parking

The CP appealed to the owners to organise their parking lots to prevent vehicles from obstructing the National Highways or creating traffic congestion.

He advised owners to deploy traffic marshals wherever needed to regulate vehicle movement and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Joshi stressed the importance of “Visible Policing” around highway establishments and asked owners to cooperate with police personnel during patrolling, checking and enforcement activities.

Establishments were advised to comply with traffic regulations and safety norms. Establishment owners who consistently follow all prescribed safety, security, traffic, cleanliness, fire-safety and legal regulations and actively cooperate with the police will be suitably recognised and rewarded by the Future City Police, Joshi said.