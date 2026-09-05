Future City Police conducts 2-day NDPS training programme

Hyderabad: The Future City Police conducted a 2-day training programme on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on September 1 and 2.

Addressing a gathering of Assistant Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers, Sub Inspectors and Station Case Writers at the Telangana Police Academy, Future City Commissioner Tarun Joshi stressed the significance of legally sound, evidence-based and quality investigations in NDPS cases.

The training covered key aspects of narcotics investigation, including the use of CCTNS, e-Sakshya and other technology platforms; search and seizure procedures; preparation of complaints and seizure panchanamas; packing, sealing and weighing of seized narcotics; mandatory investigation templates and documentation; procedures for opposing bail; photography and videography of the scene of crime; drug identification; use of DD Kits; and drug disposal procedures.

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Officers were advised to follow all legal and procedural requirements, properly preserve evidence and maintain comprehensive documentation to ensure that NDPS cases are legally strong and withstand judicial scrutiny.

On the occasion, M Sandeep Shandilya, former Director, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, was felicitated in recognition of his valuable services, experience and expertise in narcotics control and enforcement.

The two-day programme strengthened the professional skills of police officers in NDPS investigation while enhancing their understanding of technology, legal procedures and best practices in narcotics enforcement.

Joshi lauded the active participation and efforts of police personnel in making the two-day training programme successful. He also appreciated the course coordinators, resource persons and all officers involved in organising and conducting the training for their valuable contribution towards strengthening the professional capabilities of the force in NDPS investigation.