G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group

Chennai: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav with delagates during the launch of Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) at the 4th G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, in Chennai, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

