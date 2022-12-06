G20 meet skip: KCR not following protocol as Telangana’s chief minister, says BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself keeping aloof from the centre and chief ministers of other states due to some kind of insecurity and fear, alleged Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash.

“KCR camped in Delhi recently for a week immediately after he had an inkling of the Delhi liquor scam. But he missed an opportunity by not participating in an important national meeting as an elected chief minister when chief ministers of all states including non-BJP states irrespective of their ideological difference attended a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 meeting,” Subhash said.

Accusing KCR of not following protocol as an elected chief minister of Telangana, he said and alleged that it was utter disregard and his arrogance towards governance.

“It was pride for every citizen as India has been assigned the presidency of G20 and it was a proud moment for the entire nation, Subhash said adding that KCR should have attended the meeting as an elected executive head of the Telangana state.

He alleged that KCR is in hobbit of violation of protocol when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state as he thinks that he is above all constitutional obligations. But the people of Telangana have been watching the behaviour of KCR.

“KCR has avoided meeting Modi face to face on one pretext or another and he skipped four times welcoming the PM whenever he visited the state. Not only KCR has been avoiding welcoming the PM, but he has also not attended the meetings organised by the centre with chief ministers such as Niti Aayog and another meeting for the last one year,” he remarked.