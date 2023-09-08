G20 Summit: New Delhi all set to welcome global leaders

Delhi: With bright murals, graffiti and painted walls, New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit that will host world leaders on September 9 and 10.

The G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries– Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States– and the European Union.

During the summit, the national capital will play host to US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants.

On the security front, the Delhi Police has heightened security across the city.

Delhi Police continued its security checks on Friday morning.

Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo and Zinger are among six NSG dog squad members with their handlers as well as bomb disposal units kept on checking inside and outside the periphery of Rajghat from the beginning of the day on Thursday till late night on different occasions to ensure safe and secure event.

These specially trained security members of NSG’s dog squad are among their other colleagues who are also strategically deployed at India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Pusa campus– other venues where the Summit and related events are scheduled.

Curbs on traffic regulations have also come into force in the national capital.

The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11:59 pm because of the summit.

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday morning said that the movement of buses into the city from the Rajokari border has been stopped with effect from September 8 till September 10.

Online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Delhi Government on Tuesday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses have been stopped from operating on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

However, interstate buses are being allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi.

