G20 Summit: Saudi Crown Prince arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has arrived in New Delhi, India, to lead the Saudi delegation to the G20, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The visit comes in response to an invitation from the Prime Minister of India and signifies the Kingdom’s active participation in the G20 leaders’ summit to be held in New Delhi from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, September 10.

Mohammed bin Salman is on a State visit to India till Monday, September 11.

On September 11, Saudi Arabia’s PM will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

During his visit, the Crown Prince is scheduled to participate in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations and matters of common interest. In addition, there is a core meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council on the agenda.

This visit confirms the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and strengthening its relations with India, as well as its active participation in global forums such as the G20.

Earlier, the Saudi Crown Prince visited India on a state visit in February 2019, and the current visit will be his second state visit to the country.