Hyderabad: Just when the city begins to warm under the summer sun, nature paints Hyderabad in delicate shades of pink. As spring settles in, the city’s roads and tech corridors are lined with blooming Pink Trumpet Trees, also known as Tabebuia rosea. For a few magical weeks, these trees burst into soft pink trumpet shaped flowers, transforming ordinary streets into postcard perfect views.

The blossoms appear almost suddenly. The branches fill with clusters of delicate flowers while the leaves fall away, making the pink colour stand out even more. When petals drop, they spread across the road like a pastel carpet. The scene feels dreamy and cinematic, reminding many of Japan’s famous cherry blossom season.

Interestingly, these trees are more than just pretty. The Pink Trumpet Tree is known to hold medicinal value, and its inner bark has traditionally been used in herbal remedies. This makes the tree a blend of aesthetic charm and traditional healing, admired not only for its beauty but also for its usefulness.

Nearly 20 years ago, many of these trees were planted across Hyderabad as part of city landscaping drives. Over time, they have grown tall and wide, and today they reward the city every year with a spectacular display of pink and even yellow trumpet flowers as summer approaches.

If you are planning to step out and witness this spring beauty, here are the Hyderabad spots to look out for:

Microsoft Building, ISB Road, Financial District

Near Gachibowli Stadium

Botanical Garden Road, Kondapur

Wipro Circle to DLF Road stretch

TCS Synergy Park area

Saroor Nagar Lake

People’s Plaza

City Centre Mall, Banjara Hills

Secretariat

Public Gardens

The Financial District, especially near the Microsoft campus on ISB Road, is currently one of the most photographed locations. Early mornings between 6 am and 8 am are considered the best time to visit. The golden sunlight gently falling on the pink flowers makes the view even more stunning, and the roads are quieter for peaceful walks and perfect pictures.

For a short while, Hyderabad feels softer and more colourful. The rush of daily life slows down as people pause under blooming trees and look up at the sky. The Pink Trumpet Tree season does not last long, which makes it even more special.

Mumbai turns Pink too!

In Mumbai, especially in Vikhroli, and in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, these pink lined streets have become a social media sensation. People are flocking there to click photos and shoot reels, calling it Pinterest worthy and Instagram heaven.

So if you see a road glowing in pink, slow down and take it in. Spring in Hyderabad is here, and it is beautifully in bloom.