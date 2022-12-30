Gaddar urges President to withdraw cases against him in AP, Karnataka

Hyderabad: Gummadi Vittal Rao, also known as revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar, has requested that President Droupadi Murmu drop the charges against him in a case that began in 2005 at the Tirumani police station in Karnataka’s Tumkur district.

Gaddar wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu stating that all the criminal cases against him should be withdrawn from prosecution.

Gaddar sent a memorandum to the President, who was in Telangana for a visit and sought withdrawal of prosecution from three criminal cases against him between 2005 and 2006 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Explosive substances Act, 1908 which are pending currently in Karnataka.

“I have been implicated in a false case in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as a conspirator only for the reason of the failure of peace talk between the then Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Naxalites of the CPI(Maoist) in the year 2005, in which I acted as an emissary on behalf of the then Congress State Government led by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. One such case in which I am falsely implicated is Crime No. 07/05 dated 10/02/2005 of PS Thirumani in Tumkur district, the only case which is pending against me as of this day. Later the Government of Andhra Pradesh withdrew cases against me, and the Government of Telangana withdrew some more cases,” Gaddar said in the memorandum.

He stated that he was shown as an absconding person without issuing a summons or warrant of arrest as it had gone 16 years since the cases had been registered and said that there is no scope of being convicted in the above-mentioned cases in future as well, as he has been acquitted by the court in other cases.

He further stated in the letter that he was writing and singing folk songs to raise awareness of the depressed communities in society and to bring change among them.