Gadkari approves 100 pc ethanol fuel to cut fossil fuel imports

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said he has approved the use of 100 per cent ethanol fuel to reduce India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The move is also aimed at accelerating the shift towards alternative energy sources, he said during a press conference in Nagpur to mark 12 years of the NDA government.

“Last night at 8 pm, I signed the file, finalising the regulations to legally authorise the use of 100 per cent ethanol,” the minister informed.

Ethanol has the potential to emerge as a viable alternative to petrol, helping India reduce its massive fuel import bill. Gadkari said the idea was initially met with scepticism and criticism.

“I used to talk about this dream, and people used to laugh. Some friends even used to criticise it,” the minister said. Gadkari further stated that several major automakers are preparing to introduce ethanol-compatible vehicles in the coming weeks.

Companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, MG and Hyundai will launch 100 per cent ethanol-compatible vehicles within the next month and a half, he said.

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Last week, the government introduced E85 fuel for E85-compatible flex-fuel vehicles. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri highlighted India’s progress in ethanol blending, stating that the country has surpassed its targets well ahead of schedule.

He said ethanol blending in petrol has increased from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent in November 2022, while the target of achieving 20 per cent blending was accomplished ahead of time.

“From 2014 until now, we have increased ethanol blending from 1.5 per cent to 10 per cent, which was achieved in November 2022. Our target was to achieve 20 per cent blending by 2030, but we completed it in 2024 itself,” Puri told IANS in an interaction.

“At present, we are having very widespread discussions with the industry, including our automobile association, SIAM, and other organisations. Meanwhile, we have introduced E85 fuel. However, E85 has been introduced only for E85-compatible flex-fuel vehicles,” the minister added.