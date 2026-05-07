Telangana’s transport department earns praise from Nitin Gadkari

Praising the state government's efforts, Nitin Gadkari said that the Telangana government's programs are fully aligned with the Ministry of Transport's vision.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:22 pm IST
Ponnam Prabhakar addressing the audience during a public event, highlighting political issues and engagin.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has appreciated the Telangana government’s proactive measures in transport reforms, road safety, and public welfare.

Telangana’s initiatives like abolishing transport check posts, efficient integration of vehicle/driver platforms, automated driving testing tracks, and technology-based programs like road safety audits were commended by Nitin Gadkari, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Thursday, May 7.

Praising the state government’s efforts, Nitin Gadkari said that the Telangana government’s programs are fully aligned with the Ministry of Transport’s vision for digital governance, seamless transport operations, and improved road safety, Prabhakar added.

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Nitin Gadkari also commended the state government for promoting sustainable mobility and conducting awareness programs as part of the National Road Safety Month, the Telangana minister said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:22 pm IST

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