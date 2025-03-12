Gadkari assures to resolve pending issues related to RRR project

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has assured that pending issues related to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in Telangana will be resolved within two months, enabling the commencement of work.

This assurance was conveyed by state minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, following his meeting with Gadkari in Delhi.

The RRR project, which includes the northern and southern sections, is crucial for enhancing connectivity and reducing traffic congestion around Hyderabad.

The northern section of the RRR project had its tenders floated last December with a budget of Rs 7,100 crores, divided into five packages.

However, the project faces delays due to pending forest clearances and financial agreements. Minister Komatireddy emphasized the need for expedited forest clearances and financial agreements to move forward with the project.

The southern section’s alignment is being finalized in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

On Hyderabad-Srisailam elevated corridor

In addition to the RRR project, Komatireddy also requested Gadkari to approve an elevated corridor for the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway, which passes through the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

This corridor will significantly improve accessibility for pilgrims visiting Srisailam. Furthermore, the minister sought approval for several ropeway projects across tourist destinations in Telangana, including Yadagirigutta and Bhongir Fort.

He also requested funding for 12 road projects under the CRIF scheme, which have been pending since last year.

On NH-65 expansion

The minister highlighted the need to expand NH-65, a critical highway connecting the capitals of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to six lanes to reduce accidents and congestion.

Gadkari responded positively, instructing officials to take necessary actions for this expansion. The assurance from Union minister Gadkari and the proactive efforts by the state government are expected to accelerate the RRR project, which is vital for Telangana’s infrastructure development.

The resolution of pending issues and the initiation of work on this project will significantly enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Additionally, minister Komatireddy expressed gratitude to Union Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu for approving the Mamunur Airport in Warangal.

The state government has allocated ₹205 crores for land acquisition, which is expected to be completed within 15 days. The airport is anticipated to be fully operational within two and a half years, as assured by the central government.