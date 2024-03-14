Gadkari okays Rs 850 crore outlay for road projects in Telangana

The amount cleared under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme has been allocated for widening and strengthening of 31 State Road Projects.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:26 pm IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that an outlay of Rs 850 crore has been approved for road development projects in Telangana.

The amount cleared under Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme has been allocated for widening and strengthening of 31 State Road Projects, encompassing a total length of 435.29 Km, the minister said.

He said, the initiative aims to promote growth in the regional economy. It will also create job opportunities by promoting tourism development and improving transportation infrastructure.

MS Education Academy

Under the CRIF scheme, the Ministry allocates funds for State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) for the development and maintenance of State Roads.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2024 3:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button