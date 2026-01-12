Gadkari thanks Naidu for 4 Guinness records on Bengaluru-Vijayawada corridor

Amaravati: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his cooperation in achieving four Guinness World Records during the construction of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada economic corridor in the state.

Addressing a Guinness World Records programme virtually, the senior BJP leader said the records were achieved with the blessings of Sathya Sai Baba during construction works in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

“I congratulate everyone, especially CM Naidu, on achieving four Guinness World Records in the construction of the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor,” Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said in a press release.

He also lauded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the executing agencies for their respective roles in achieving the records.

Two Guinness World Records were achieved on January 6 near Puttaparthi for the longest continuous laying of nearly 29 lane-kilometres and over 10,600 tonnes of bituminous concrete within 24 hours.

Additionally, two Guinness World Records were achieved here on January 11 for the continuous laying of 57,500 tonnes of bituminous concrete and paving of 156 lane-kilometres, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane-km.

The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for a safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience, according to the release.

It features 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3 km long tunnel and around 21 km long section of the corridor passes through a forest area.

Gadkari stated that the Centre is continuously striving to undertake national highway construction at a rapid pace without compromising on quality, while adopting innovations.

Referring to an innovation in bitumen production using paddy straw, Gadkari expressed hope that Andhra Pradesh would partner in utilising the technology.

He stressed that skills, innovation and intellectual inputs must be further enhanced to improve cost efficiency and quality, while adopting pollution-free and environment-friendly construction methods.

Gadkari said these approaches had enabled the NHAI to achieve the Guinness World Records.

He said the leadership of Naidu had created an enabling environment for the rapid execution of national highway projects in Andhra.

Noting that the state government was providing full cooperation for the implementation of highway works, Gadkari assured that proposals made by the chief minister would always receive approval.

Gadkari said India was among the fastest-growing economies and stressed the need to significantly reduce transport and logistics costs to below nine per cent.

He said lowering logistics costs would spur economic growth and significantly reduce travel time on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada corridor.

Once completed, the corridor will reduce travel distance by 100 km from the current 635 km to 535 km and cut travel time by nearly four hours from the current 12 hours to around 8 hours, the release added.

The corridor will significantly enhance regional connectivity by linking Bengaluru with Vijayawada, strengthening access between the Rayalaseema region and the coastal and northern regions of Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Koparthy Industrial Node, it said.

NHAI, in association with a private firm, achieved this feat through the deployment of state-of-the-art construction equipment and machinery involving 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver, and 17 rollers.

The process was monitored for quality control with the help of premier institutions, including IIT-Bombay, along with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety, the release further said.