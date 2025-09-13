Gambhir’s revised message on Indo-Pak game: Focus on cricket

Dubai: Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s call to “focus on cricket” has been echoed by fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who on Saturday acknowledged that boycott sentiments with regards to India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan is a sensitive issue, but stressed that the team has been instructed to strictly follow the directives of the BCCI and the Indian government.

Widespread calls for a boycott

There have been widespread calls to ban any sporting ties with Pakistan following the terror attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Incidentally, in a departure from convention, the Indian team management sent its junior-most coaching staff member, Ten Doeschate, as there were apprehensions in the board corridors that had head coach Gautam Gambhir been sent, questions would have been asked about his earlier stand.

“It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings. Players are here to play cricket. We are following government instructions,” Ten Doeschate said.

With the boycott theme trending widely among fans, he added, “Our thing is, you separate sports and politics. I understand the sentiment but we are following directives of BCCI and government. We are going by what the government and BCCI told us.

“Knowing this would happen was the most frustrating part. Gauti’s message is to not focus on things not in your control. Messaging is to focus on cricket,” he said.

Gambhir’s earlier stance

Interestingly, Gambhir himself had taken a much harder line earlier. At an ABP event in New Delhi following the Pahalgam terror attack, he had said: “My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn’t stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan. Ultimately this is the government’s decision whether we play them or not. …No cricket match, Bollywood movie, or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens.”