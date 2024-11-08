Game Changer: Ram Charan’s mysterious move in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Excitement is high among Ram Charan’s fans as the teaser for his upcoming movie, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, is all set to release. While fans across India will get to see the teaser in select theaters, Hyderabad will have just one screening at the well-known Sudarshan Theatre.

This exclusive showing makes Sudarshan Theatre the only place in the city where fans can experience the teaser on the big screen.

A Grand Teaser Launch Of Game Changer

The teaser event for Game Changer will officially take place on November 9 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with screenings planned in a total of 11 theaters across different cities. Fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bengaluru, and Lucknow will also have a chance to watch the teaser in theaters.

However, Hyderabad’s only screening will be at Sudarshan Theatre, adding a special thrill for fans in the city.

Let the games begin from Lucknow and spread like wild fire across India🔥



Celebrate #GameChangerTeaser in 3 States and 11 Theatres on Nov 9th, 4:30 PM onwards 💥



In cinemas worldwide from Jan 10th. #GameChanger#GameChangerOnJAN10 🚁



Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan… pic.twitter.com/Ytra1qF86z — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 7, 2024

What Fans Can Expect from the Teaser

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is a political drama where Ram Charan plays an IAS officer fighting corruption. The film also features Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, and Thaman’s music has already started creating buzz. This teaser promises a taste of the intense, grand style that Shankar is known for, setting the stage for the movie’s release on January 10, 2025.