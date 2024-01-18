Assam CM Himanta says Rahul’s ‘Miya yatra’ visits only Muslims

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt one in the country.

His statement came following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations that the BJP-led government in Assam is the most corrupt in the country.

“The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not ‘Nyay Yatra, it’s ‘Miya Yatra’. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places,” the chief minister told a press conference.

‘Miya’ is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

The Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi entered Assam from Nagaland earlier in the day.